5G has been held out as “the connective tissue” for the Internet of Things, autonomous cars, smart cities and other new mobile applications. Photo: AFP
Top China VC sees flood of money into 5G-related areas in next 36 months

  • VC funding to shift from AI, robotics and data science to 5G, says GGV Capital managing partner Jixun Foo
  • Investment opportunities in Southeast Asia include insurance, education, travel, health care and logistics
Topic |   5G
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 16 Jul, 2019

GGV Capital, known for its recent bets in Xiaomi Corp and ByteDance, has moved to diversify its investments outside China and the US amid the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: Reuters
Trade war prompts venture capitalist GGV to seek fresh opportunities outside China, US

  • GGV, known for its recent bets in Xiaomi Corp and ByteDance, sharpens focus on new deals in India and Southeast Asia
Topic |   Venture capital market
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 6:15am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 11 Jul, 2019

