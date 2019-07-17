Government officials and American investors have long pined for a competitive drone industry in the US, but China has established a stranglehold. Photo: Shutterstock
DJI hit by American technology supplier’s ban on Chinese-made drones over security concerns
- Cape Productions supplies drones to dozens of law enforcement and public safety agencies in the US and other countries
- Its ban illustrates how tech firms are in the crossfire of deteriorating US-China relations
Wang Tao, founder of DJI, controls a drone in his company’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese-made DJI drones widely adopted by US safety agencies even as Trump administration voices data security concerns
- The company controls more than 70 per cent of the global commercial and consumer drone market and generated sales of US$2.7 billion in 2017
