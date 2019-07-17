Channels

Government officials and American investors have long pined for a competitive drone industry in the US, but China has established a stranglehold. Photo: Shutterstock
Gear

DJI hit by American technology supplier’s ban on Chinese-made drones over security concerns

  • Cape Productions supplies drones to dozens of law enforcement and public safety agencies in the US and other countries
  • Its ban illustrates how tech firms are in the crossfire of deteriorating US-China relations
Topic |   DJI
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:42pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:42pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Wang Tao, founder of DJI, controls a drone in his company’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Xinhua
Gear

Chinese-made DJI drones widely adopted by US safety agencies even as Trump administration voices data security concerns

  • The company controls more than 70 per cent of the global commercial and consumer drone market and generated sales of US$2.7 billion in 2017
Topic |   Drones
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Iris Deng  

Published: 12:28pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:29pm, 11 Jul, 2019

