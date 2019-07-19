A visitor walks past a 5G sign during the MWC Shanghai 2019 trade show on June 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s 5G network investments to grow rapidly, eclipsing buildout in North America
- The country is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025, according to the China Internet Report
Topic | 5G
5G has been held out as “the connective tissue” for the Internet of Things, autonomous cars, smart cities and other new mobile applications. Photo: AFP
Top China venture capitalist sees flood of money into 5G-related areas in next 36 months
- VC funding to shift from AI, robotics and data science to 5G, says GGV Capital managing partner Jixun Foo
- Investment opportunities in Southeast Asia include insurance, education, travel, health care and logistics
