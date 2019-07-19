Channels

SCMP
A visitor walks past a 5G sign during the MWC Shanghai 2019 trade show on June 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gear

China’s 5G network investments to grow rapidly, eclipsing buildout in North America

  • The country is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025, according to the China Internet Report
Topic |   5G
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 6:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

5G has been held out as “the connective tissue” for the Internet of Things, autonomous cars, smart cities and other new mobile applications. Photo: AFP
Gear

Top China venture capitalist sees flood of money into 5G-related areas in next 36 months

  • VC funding to shift from AI, robotics and data science to 5G, says GGV Capital managing partner Jixun Foo
  • Investment opportunities in Southeast Asia include insurance, education, travel, health care and logistics
Topic |   5G
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 16 Jul, 2019

5G has been held out as “the connective tissue” for the Internet of Things, autonomous cars, smart cities and other new mobile applications. Photo: AFP
