A customer looks over televisions on display at a BJ's Wholesale Club store in Stoneham, Massachusetts, USA, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Gear

China sees more room for TV sales with 5G spurring consumers to upgrade

  • Chinese are buying fewer TVs relative to the population size compared to the US, indicating room for growth, according to industry association executive
  • China dominates global display manufacturing, but Samsung has stranglehold on high-end TV market
Topic |   China technology
Li Tao

Published: 8:30pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Tech

China Internet Report 2019

This report, informed by on-the-ground reporting by the South China Morning Post and Abacus, offers insights into China’s tech trailblazers and the big important trends shaping the world’s biggest internet community.

SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 12:45pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:55am, 19 Jul, 2019

