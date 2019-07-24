Channels

Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, is conducting an international recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: AFP
Huawei signs top fresh tech talent on US$300,000 salaries in bid to stay ahead

  • The Chinese telecoms giant plans to hire from 20 to 30 ‘top-notch’ recruits to reinforce its army of researchers
  • The move comes as the company aims to cut more than 600 jobs at US subsidiary Futurewei Technologies
Topic |   Huawei
Sarah Dai  

Li Tao  

Published: 7:30am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:46am, 24 Jul, 2019

Pedestrians walk past a Huawei Technologies Co. store in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei predicts 30 per cent gain in global handset shipments in 2019 despite US trade blacklist

  • Huawei CEO sees 270 million handsets shipped this year compared with 206 million in 2018
  • Huawei’s China smartphone market share increases to 46 per cent, according to Kantar
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 2:14pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 22 Jul, 2019

