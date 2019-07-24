Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, is conducting an international recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: AFP
Huawei signs top fresh tech talent on US$300,000 salaries in bid to stay ahead
- The Chinese telecoms giant plans to hire from 20 to 30 ‘top-notch’ recruits to reinforce its army of researchers
- The move comes as the company aims to cut more than 600 jobs at US subsidiary Futurewei Technologies
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, is conducting an international recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a Huawei Technologies Co. store in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei predicts 30 per cent gain in global handset shipments in 2019 despite US trade blacklist
- Huawei CEO sees 270 million handsets shipped this year compared with 206 million in 2018
- Huawei’s China smartphone market share increases to 46 per cent, according to Kantar
Topic | Huawei
Pedestrians walk past a Huawei Technologies Co. store in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg