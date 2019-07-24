Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
Transsion, Africa’s smartphone king, joins IPO rush on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style stock market
- The Shenzhen-based company aims to raise up to US$437 million on the Science and Technology Innovation Board
