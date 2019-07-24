Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
Gear

Transsion, Africa’s smartphone king, joins IPO rush on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style stock market

  • The Shenzhen-based company aims to raise up to US$437 million on the Science and Technology Innovation Board
Topic |   Smartphones
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.