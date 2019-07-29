Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese unicorn ByteDance, creator of popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok, plans to diversify its business with a foray into the smartphone market. Photo: Reuters
Gear

TikTok creator ByteDance to enter smartphone market, following deal with Smartisan

  • The world’s most valuable start-up is expanding into new sectors beyond video and news apps
Topic |   Smartphones
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:16pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese unicorn ByteDance, creator of popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok, plans to diversify its business with a foray into the smartphone market. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Total installations of TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing app operated by Chinese start-up ByteDance, are estimated to be 1.2 billion worldwide, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Simon Song
Apps & Social

ByteDance spurs TikTok’s global expansion by snapping up music tech from AI start-up Jukedeck

  • Deal raises potential for TikTok to make AI-powered music composition widely accessible around the world
Topic |   TikTok app
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 5:46pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Total installations of TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing app operated by Chinese start-up ByteDance, are estimated to be 1.2 billion worldwide, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.