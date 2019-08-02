Channels

Indian men use their mobile phones in the street. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Gear

Chinese smartphone brands do battle in India as more consumers upgrade to expensive models

  • Indian consumers are upgrading to more expensive smartphones, opening up new opportunities for Chinese brands
  • OnePlus, a Shenzhen-based brand, is the top in sales for the premium market in India
Topic |   Smartphones
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
Gear

Transsion, Africa’s smartphone king, joins IPO rush on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style stock market

  • The Shenzhen-based company aims to raise up to US$437 million on the Science and Technology Innovation Board
Topic |   Smartphones
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
