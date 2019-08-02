Indian men use their mobile phones in the street. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese smartphone brands do battle in India as more consumers upgrade to expensive models
- Indian consumers are upgrading to more expensive smartphones, opening up new opportunities for Chinese brands
- OnePlus, a Shenzhen-based brand, is the top in sales for the premium market in India
Transsion Holdings, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been focused on bringing affordable smartphones and feature phones to developing economies since it was founded in 2006. Photo: Felix Wong
Transsion, Africa’s smartphone king, joins IPO rush on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style stock market
- The Shenzhen-based company aims to raise up to US$437 million on the Science and Technology Innovation Board
