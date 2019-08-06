The Trump administration’s proposed new round of tariffs on US$300 billion of trade with China will encompass virtually all information technology products, including laptops, smartphones, solid state drives, video game consoles, printers, televisions and displays – which are all enabled by semiconductors. Photo: AP
Global chip sales continue to decline as US-China trade war escalates
- Worldwide semiconductor sales fell 16.8 per cent year on year to US$98.2 billion in the three months ended June 30
Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘won’t give an inch’ after Donald Trump threatens more tariffs for failing to make sufficient concessions to US
- Beijing warns Washington it must ‘bear the consequences’ after tweets from president announce plan to impose 10 per cent levy on US$300 billion of Chinese goods
- Officials say China will inevitably impose countermeasures to protect its core interests
