Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, at a product launch in Beijing on Feb. 20, 2019 SCMP/ Simon Song
Gear

Xiaomi to equip smartphones with Samsung camera sensors as South Korean giant retreats from China

  • Xiaomi’s market share in China has declined along with other domestic smartphone brands as Huawei gains market share in wake of US trade restrictions
  • Photography is a key battleground among smartphone manufacturers as selfie-happy consumers seek out best devices for Instagram
Topic |   Smartphones
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 8:44am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, at a product launch in Beijing on Feb. 20, 2019 SCMP/ Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.