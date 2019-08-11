Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hytera Communications Corp is China’s biggest supplier of professional mobile radio systems used by the police, government security agencies, public utilities and commercial enterprises. Photo: Handout
Gear

US ban on China’s biggest supplier of police mobile radio systems may help Motorola

  • The US action marks a big challenge to Shenzhen-based Hytera, which has been expanding its international sales
Topic |   China technology
Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu  

Updated: 11:18am, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hytera Communications Corp is China’s biggest supplier of professional mobile radio systems used by the police, government security agencies, public utilities and commercial enterprises. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US agencies banned from doing business with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies, as Trump administration cites security concerns

  • Crackdown by the White House Office of Management and Budget also targets ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua
  • US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:39am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.