Hytera Communications Corp is China’s biggest supplier of professional mobile radio systems used by the police, government security agencies, public utilities and commercial enterprises. Photo: Handout
US ban on China’s biggest supplier of police mobile radio systems may help Motorola
- The US action marks a big challenge to Shenzhen-based Hytera, which has been expanding its international sales
Topic | China technology
The US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US agencies banned from doing business with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies, as Trump administration cites security concerns
- Crackdown by the White House Office of Management and Budget also targets ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua
- US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing
Topic | US-China tech war
