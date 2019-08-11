Channels

Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecom giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)
Huawei unveils smart displays under Honor brand equipped with alternative operating system to Android

  • The Honor display starts at 3,799 yuan (US$540) and is equipped with HiSilicon “Honghu 818” intelligent chipset and a smart pop-up camera for large screens
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Aug, 2019

“The middle class is booming and their requirements for quality of life are getting higher and higher,” says Yang Tao, the founder and chief executive of Kilimall, a Chinese e-commerce operator that has set up shop in Africa. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

How an ex-Huawei employer fed up with shopping in Africa built continent's biggest e-commerce platform Kilimall

  • Since being founded in 2014, Kilimall has grown rapidly to become the biggest e-commerce site in Kenya with about 10 million users
Topic |   Ecommerce
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 11:13am, 11 Aug, 2019

