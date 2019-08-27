Visitors pass in front of ZTE Corp’s booth at the MWC Barcelona trade show held in February this year. Photo: Reuters
ZTE posts US$85 million quarterly profit, rebounding from loss a year ago, on back of 5G equipment business
- Revenue in the second quarter jumped 188 per cent to 22.4 billion yuan on the back of growing 5G network equipment sales
Topic | ZTE
The US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US agencies banned from doing business with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies, as Trump administration cites security concerns
- Crackdown by the White House Office of Management and Budget also targets ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua
- US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing
Topic | US-China tech war
