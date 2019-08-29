Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter
Huawei to delay 5G Mate 30 smartphone sales overseas because of US trade ban: sources
- The ban prevents Huawei from selling its new high-end smartphone with popular Google mobile services
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Huawei plans high-end Mate 30 5G phone launch despite lack of Google apps and services
- The Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the US ban on sales to Huawei
