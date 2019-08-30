Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, has grown its global market share in the first half amid increased 5G network gear spending in China and various overseas markets. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei, ZTE expand share in global telecoms gear, but all eyes are on the second half amid trade tensions
- Chinese telecoms giants grow global share in first half on back of rising 5G network equipment orders
Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter
Huawei may delay 5G Mate 30 smartphone sales overseas because of US trade ban
- The ban prevents Huawei from selling its new high-end smartphone with popular Google mobile services
