Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, has grown its global market share in the first half amid increased 5G network gear spending in China and various overseas markets. Photo: Xinhua
Gear

Huawei, ZTE expand share in global telecoms gear, but all eyes are on the second half amid trade tensions

  • Chinese telecoms giants grow global share in first half on back of rising 5G network equipment orders
Topic |   5G
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 9:28pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, has grown its global market share in the first half amid increased 5G network gear spending in China and various overseas markets. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter
Gear

Huawei may delay 5G Mate 30 smartphone sales overseas because of US trade ban

  • The ban prevents Huawei from selling its new high-end smartphone with popular Google mobile services
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 7:58pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.