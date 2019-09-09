Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei unfair and un-American, Microsoft president says

  • Microsoft’s Brad Smith warns Washington’s trade restrictions could expand beyond Huawei, threatening the US firm’s global competitiveness
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 6:07pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Donald Trump talks to reporters. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says the US does not want to discuss Huawei ‘national security concern’ with China

  • The US president has said in the past has that he would be open to including Huawei in talks to reach a trade deal with Beijing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:30am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump talks to reporters. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.