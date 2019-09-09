Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei unfair and un-American, Microsoft president says
- Microsoft’s Brad Smith warns Washington’s trade restrictions could expand beyond Huawei, threatening the US firm’s global competitiveness
President Donald Trump talks to reporters. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says the US does not want to discuss Huawei ‘national security concern’ with China
- The US president has said in the past has that he would be open to including Huawei in talks to reach a trade deal with Beijing
