Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduces the company’s latest iPhone models during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Bloomberg
Without 5G support, new iPhones may struggle in China’s cutthroat smartphone market
- Global 5G smartphone sales are projected to surpass those of 4G handsets from 2023, when 51.4 per cent of the market goes 5G
Topic | Apple
Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11.
Apple iPhone 11 launch marred by claims Foxconn factory broke labour laws
- Companies confirm excessive use of temporary workers but deny bulk of report by China Labour Watch
Topic | Foxconn
