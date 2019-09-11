Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduces the company’s latest iPhone models during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Without 5G support, new iPhones may struggle in China’s cutthroat smartphone market

  • Global 5G smartphone sales are projected to surpass those of 4G handsets from 2023, when 51.4 per cent of the market goes 5G
Topic |   Apple
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 5:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduces the company’s latest iPhone models during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11.
Society

Apple iPhone 11 launch marred by claims Foxconn factory broke labour laws

  • Companies confirm excessive use of temporary workers but deny bulk of report by China Labour Watch
Topic |   Foxconn
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 11:29am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.