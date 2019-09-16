Vivo’s new Nex 3 premium smartphone is being made available in both 5G and 4G versions. Photo: Handout
Vivo offers new smartphone with 5G, 4G versions as China demand for advanced service still in early days
- Less than 1 million 5G smartphones are forecast to sell in China this year, according to IDC
- That number is projected to grow to 57 million next year as 5G network services expand
Topic | Vivo
Vivo’s new Nex 3 premium smartphone is being made available in both 5G and 4G versions. Photo: Handout
Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduces the company’s latest iPhone models during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Bloomberg
Without 5G support, new iPhones may struggle in China’s cutthroat smartphone market
- Global 5G smartphone sales are projected to surpass those of 4G handsets from 2023, when 51.4 per cent of the market goes 5G
Topic | Apple
Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduces the company’s latest iPhone models during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Bloomberg