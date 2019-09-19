Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technologies’ consumer business group, introduces the company’s new Mate 30 series smartphones in Munich, Germany, on September 19. Photo: Reuters
Huawei delays sale of Mate 30 smartphones in Europe as trade ban bars access to Google apps, services
- The telecommunications equipment giant will promote its own Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem in lieu of Google’s
People walk past a Huawei logo during the Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US semiconductor companies urge Trump to hurry Huawei licenses
- Delays in awarding the special licenses could weaken the US semiconductor industry, association said
- Lower profits will force some companies to cut research and erode their dominance, group said
