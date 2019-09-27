Huawei Technologies introduced its new Mate 30 series smartphones in China at an event in Shanghai on September 26. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei sees brisk sales in China for new Mate 30 smartphones on back of lower prices
- The sales surge augurs well for Huawei to bolster its leadership position in the world’s largest smartphone market
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies introduced its new Mate 30 series smartphones in China at an event in Shanghai on September 26. Photo: Xinhua
Ren Zhengfei, the founder and chief executive of telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei Technologies. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s founder offers 5G tech to US company to create ‘strong competitor’
- Telecoms gear maker Huawei’s revenue growth will be flat next year, but growth is expected to resume in 2021
Topic | Huawei
Ren Zhengfei, the founder and chief executive of telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei Technologies. Photo: Bloomberg