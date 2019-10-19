A customer examines a smartphone on display at the Oppo store inside the Consumer Electronics Exchange/Exhibition Centre in Shenzhen’s Futian district. Photo: Roy Issa
Oppo steps up retail expansion in Southeast Asia to close sales gap on rival Samsung
- Major Chinese smartphone players are sharpening their focus in the region amid the continued sales decline in China
Vivo and Oppo are two popular smartphone brands in China. Artwork by SCMP.
How popular Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and Vivo succeed without celebrity executives
- Xiaomi’s Lei has more than 21 million followers on the Sina Weibo platform, having published nearly 10,000 posts to date
- Together, Oppo and Vivo account for more than one third of the mainland market
