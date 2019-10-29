ZTE Corp has established 5G cooperation pacts with more than 60 mobile network operators across the globe. Photo: EPA-EFE
ZTE steps up 5G network gear deployment overseas as capital spending in China is set to decline
- The Shenzhen-based company has secured 35 commercial 5G equipment supply contracts across major markets around the world
Visitors tour an exhibitor booth with a 5G on display at the Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, 2019. Photo: AP
5G pre-registrations close to 10 million in China as the country aims to be a leader in new network technology
- All three major Chinese carriers have offered incentives to encourage consumers to sign up for 5G services early
