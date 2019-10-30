Samsung Electronics shows off its next-generation Galaxy Fold design – a mini-clamshell smartphone that folds in from top to bottom, rather than the sides – at an event in San Jose, California, on October 29. Photo: Handout
Samsung teases new clamshell design for next foldable smartphone
- The new handset is projected to sell at a cheaper price than Samsung’s recently released US$1,980 Galaxy Fold
Topic | Samsung Electronics
