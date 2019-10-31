Customers are pictured inside the Apple shop in Hong Kong on October 30, 2019, a day before the city’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures are released. (AFP)
Apple tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
- Apple forecast sales for crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations
- Apple quarterly sales for its Greater China region dropped 2.4 per cent
A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile July 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei outsells its three local rivals combined and surges at Apple’s expense in world’s largest smartphone market
- In the third quarter, Huawei’s phone shipments grew 66 per cent year on year to 41.5 million units, according to Canalys
