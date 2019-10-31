Apple chief executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the new iPhone 11 launch at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tim Cook says easing of trade tensions, price cuts helped Apple stabilise business in China
- Apple’s total quarterly sales on the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan declined 2.4 per cent to US$11.13 billion
Customers are pictured inside the Apple shop in Hong Kong on October 30, 2019, a day before the city’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures are released. (AFP)
Apple tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
- Apple forecast sales for crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations
Customers are pictured inside the Apple shop in Hong Kong on October 30, 2019, a day before the city’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures are released. (AFP)