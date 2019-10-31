Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Apple chief executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the new iPhone 11 launch at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Gear

Tim Cook says easing of trade tensions, price cuts helped Apple stabilise business in China

  • Apple’s total quarterly sales on the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan declined 2.4 per cent to US$11.13 billion
Topic |   Apple
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 9:23pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Apple chief executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the new iPhone 11 launch at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Customers are pictured inside the Apple shop in Hong Kong on October 30, 2019, a day before the city’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures are released. (AFP)
Gear

Apple tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook

  • Apple forecast sales for crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations
  • Apple quarterly sales for its Greater China region dropped 2.4 per cent
Topic |   Apple
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:44am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers are pictured inside the Apple shop in Hong Kong on October 30, 2019, a day before the city’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures are released. (AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.