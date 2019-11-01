Channels

A consumer walks past a poster of commercial 5G applications outside a branch of China Telecom in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
China’s telecoms operators launch 5G tariff plans as network roll-outs push ahead despite trade war

  • Monthly 5G service plans in China start at a minimum of about US$18
  • The country is projected to have 110 million 5G users by next year, when more affordable 5G smartphones become available
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 7:36am, 1 Nov, 2019

A guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies in Shenzhen, China. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: Leaders in Tech – what's spectrum and why does it matter for 5G?

  • This week on Inside China Tech we look at why – for the first time – 5G has to tap into extremely high radio frequencies
  • And why space agencies think this might mess with your weather forecast
SCMP

Yang Yang  

Zen Soo  

Updated: 1:34pm, 28 Oct, 2019

