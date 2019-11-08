Attendees walk past the booth of Huawei Technologies at the PT Expo China trade show in Beijing on October 31. Photo: AP
Huawei defies the odds to lead global telecoms market after 180 days on US trade blacklist
- Strategies that include a sharper focus on its home market have helped Huawei stabilise the ship through the trade ban
Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive of Huawei Technologies, wants hi-tech companies in Japan and Europe to step up and become alternative suppliers that would compete against the major US component providers. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei founder calls on Europe, Japan to step up development of alternative tech amid US blacklist
- The US trade ban restricts the Chinese telecoms equipment giant from buying vital American hi-tech components
