Attendees walk past the booth of Huawei Technologies at the PT Expo China trade show in Beijing on October 31. Photo: AP
Gear

Huawei defies the odds to lead global telecoms market after 180 days on US trade blacklist

  • Strategies that include a sharper focus on its home market have helped Huawei stabilise the ship through the trade ban
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Nov, 2019

Attendees walk past the booth of Huawei Technologies at the PT Expo China trade show in Beijing on October 31. Photo: AP
Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive of Huawei Technologies, wants hi-tech companies in Japan and Europe to step up and become alternative suppliers that would compete against the major US component providers. Photo: Kyodo
Gear

Huawei founder calls on Europe, Japan to step up development of alternative tech amid US blacklist

  • The US trade ban restricts the Chinese telecoms equipment giant from buying vital American hi-tech components
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 9:08am, 7 Nov, 2019

Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive of Huawei Technologies, wants hi-tech companies in Japan and Europe to step up and become alternative suppliers that would compete against the major US component providers. Photo: Kyodo
