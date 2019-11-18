A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows
- Chinese consumers have received the iPhone 11 better than last year’s model because of its lower retail price
- Shipments of iPhone 11 are up six per cent from the previous year
Topic | Apple
A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors
- AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is up more than 200 per cent this year
- Wireless headset sector is seen as a huge new market
Topic | Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo