A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Apple’s iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows

  • Chinese consumers have received the iPhone 11 better than last year’s model because of its lower retail price
  • Shipments of iPhone 11 are up six per cent from the previous year
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:12pm, 18 Nov, 2019

A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
Markets

Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors

  • AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is up more than 200 per cent this year
  • Wireless headset sector is seen as a huge new market
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 7:57am, 11 Nov, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare's stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
