Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy A50 smartphone model is held by a customer at a Samsung store in Seoul on November 14. Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s manufacturing retreat from China leaves room for outsourcing provider Wingtech to grow
- Shanghai-listed Wingtech is focused on producing low-cost smartphones
- The company plans to help brands introduce cheaper 5G handsets from the second half of next year
Topic | Smartphones
Haptic pressure sensors embedded in smartphones could do away with the need for physical buttons. A Chinese company founded by a former Motorola engineer is a leading developer of the technology. Photo: Ben Sin
How a Chinese company’s pressure sensors spell end of physical smartphone buttons
- Physical buttons could be replaced by highly sensitive pressure sensors made by Shenzhen tech company NDT
- The sensors can detect 1,000 levels of pressure and sit under the phone’s screen or body
