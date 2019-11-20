Channels

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy A50 smartphone model is held by a customer at a Samsung store in Seoul on November 14. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Samsung's manufacturing retreat from China leaves room for outsourcing provider Wingtech to grow

  • Shanghai-listed Wingtech is focused on producing low-cost smartphones
  • The company plans to help brands introduce cheaper 5G handsets from the second half of next year
Topic |   Smartphones
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 10:51am, 20 Nov, 2019

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy A50 smartphone model is held by a customer at a Samsung store in Seoul on November 14. Photo: Reuters
Haptic pressure sensors embedded in smartphones could do away with the need for physical buttons. A Chinese company founded by a former Motorola engineer is a leading developer of the technology. Photo: Ben Sin
Gadgets

How a Chinese company's pressure sensors spell end of physical smartphone buttons

  • Physical buttons could be replaced by highly sensitive pressure sensors made by Shenzhen tech company NDT
  • The sensors can detect 1,000 levels of pressure and sit under the phone's screen or body
Topic |   Smartphones
Ben Sin

Ben Sin  

Updated: 8:28pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Haptic pressure sensors embedded in smartphones could do away with the need for physical buttons. A Chinese company founded by a former Motorola engineer is a leading developer of the technology. Photo: Ben Sin
