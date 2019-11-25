Piaggio Fast Forward chief executive Greg Lynn, centre, is followed by his company's Gita carrier robot, as he crosses a street on November 11 in Boston. The two-wheeled machine is carrying a backpack and uses cameras and sensors to track its owner. Photo: AP
Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?
- The Gita, from Vespa scooter maker Piaggio, weighs 22.7 kilograms and costs US$3,250
- It favours paved environments that are dense enough to have stores in walking distance
Topic | Robotics
China’s new robotic arms are proving a boon for its advances in space. Photo: Xinhua
China’s latest robots move so smoothly scientists dubbed them ‘zero gravity’
- Robotic arm that makes heavy lifting easier can enhance and speed up bespoke projects such as building satellites, researchers say
- Use of robots is speeding up construction of China’s BeiDou global positioning system, researchers say
Topic | China science
