Piaggio Fast Forward chief executive Greg Lynn, centre, is followed by his company's Gita carrier robot, as he crosses a street on November 11 in Boston. The two-wheeled machine is carrying a backpack and uses cameras and sensors to track its owner. Photo: AP
Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

  • The Gita, from Vespa scooter maker Piaggio, weighs 22.7 kilograms and costs US$3,250
  • It favours paved environments that are dense enough to have stores in walking distance
Topic |   Robotics
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:24pm, 25 Nov, 2019

China’s new robotic arms are proving a boon for its advances in space. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China’s latest robots move so smoothly scientists dubbed them ‘zero gravity’

  • Robotic arm that makes heavy lifting easier can enhance and speed up bespoke projects such as building satellites, researchers say
  • Use of robots is speeding up construction of China’s BeiDou global positioning system, researchers say
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Nov, 2019

