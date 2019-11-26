A child looks at the chips designed for 5G mobile base stations by Huawei Technologies on display at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019 in Guiyang, in southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 27. Photo: AP
US-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
- The RISC-V Foundation sets standards for the core chip architecture and controls who can use its trademark on products
- The organisation has more than 325 members, including Qualcomm, Alibaba and Huawei
Topic | Semiconductors
A child looks at the chips designed for 5G mobile base stations by Huawei Technologies on display at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019 in Guiyang, in southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 27. Photo: AP