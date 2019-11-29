Channels

SCMP
University of Waterloo graduate students Mostafa Alizadeh and Hajar Abedi, under the supervision of engineering professor George Shaker, position a doll, modified to simulate breathing, in a minivan during testing of a new sensor. Photo: Handout
This AI-based sensor will help save children and pets left inside vehicles, scientists say

  • University of Waterloo researchers aim to have the device adopted as standard equipment in all vehicles
  • The wireless, disc-shaped sensor prevents vehicle doors from locking and sounds an alarm when it detects a child or pet has been left inside a vehicle
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 6:55am, 29 Nov, 2019

Men, over-represented in both analytical, technical and professional roles as well as production, were found to work in occupations more likely to be affected by AI. Photo: Alamy
Men and better-paid white-collar workers’ jobs more likely to be affected by AI, research suggests

  • The AI revolution could affect work in nearly every occupation, but certain demographics will be impacted more, research from the Brookings Institution suggests
  • Men, over-represented in both analytical, technical and professional roles as well as production, work in occupations with much higher AI exposure
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:20am, 22 Nov, 2019

