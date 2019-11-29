University of Waterloo graduate students Mostafa Alizadeh and Hajar Abedi, under the supervision of engineering professor George Shaker, position a doll, modified to simulate breathing, in a minivan during testing of a new sensor. Photo: Handout
This AI-based sensor will help save children and pets left inside vehicles, scientists say
- University of Waterloo researchers aim to have the device adopted as standard equipment in all vehicles
- The wireless, disc-shaped sensor prevents vehicle doors from locking and sounds an alarm when it detects a child or pet has been left inside a vehicle
Men, over-represented in both analytical, technical and professional roles as well as production, were found to work in occupations more likely to be affected by AI. Photo: Alamy
Men and better-paid white-collar workers’ jobs more likely to be affected by AI, research suggests
- The AI revolution could affect work in nearly every occupation, but certain demographics will be impacted more, research from the Brookings Institution suggests
- Men, over-represented in both analytical, technical and professional roles as well as production, work in occupations with much higher AI exposure
