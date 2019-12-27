Under the Federal Aviation Administration’s proposal, if drone operators want to operate freely, they would have to both broadcast their identity on a radio frequency that can be monitored nearby and simultaneously upload the information via the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
Drones need tracking network for expanded flights, US regulators say
- According to the draft rules, some civilian drones will have to broadcast radio tracking data to improve safety and prevent terrorism
- The costs on the public and the drone industry for the proposed regulation would be US$584 million over a 10-year span
