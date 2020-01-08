Attendees look at 8K television screens exhibited by Chinese TV maker Skyworth at the opening of the annual CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 7. Photo: Agence France-Presse
TV makers woo internet generation with super high-definition models
- This new generation of TVs also feature streaming video services, plus smart home and video game capabilities
- Demand is expected to be boosted by Japan public broadcaster NHK’s plans to show the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 8K
Topic | CES
