Xiaomi, with a virtual carrier license based on the China Unicom network, is the only company currently manufacturing phones and offering its own 5G data packages. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi rolls out exclusive, low-priced 5G data packages to boost smartphone sales

  • The Chinese smartphone vendor’s new 5G data packages are priced as low as 49 yuan (US$7) per month
  • It has a virtual carrier license based on the network of China Unicom, which has its own 5G packages starting at 129 yuan a month
Updated: 10:19am, 16 Jan, 2020

