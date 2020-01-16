The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is displayed during the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on June 5, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple chip maker TSMC’s profit bigger than expected
- TSMC has forecast revenue of US$10.2 billion to US$10.3 billion in the March quarter
- Taiwan’s largest company reported better-than-expected net income of US$3.9 billion in the December quarter
Topic | Semiconductors
