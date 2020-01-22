Dutch semiconductor manufacturing gear supplier ASML Holding has a monopoly on advanced lithography equipment needed to make next-generation chips. Photo: Agence France-Presse
ASML chief dismisses US-China tensions as headache for business
- Beijing wants to build its semiconductor industry to wean China off imports – an effort that would need ASML’s gear
- ASML’s extreme ultraviolet lithography technology has both civilian and military applications
Topic | Semiconductors
Dutch semiconductor manufacturing gear supplier ASML Holding has a monopoly on advanced lithography equipment needed to make next-generation chips. Photo: Agence France-Presse