Wistron Corp’s assembly of printed circuit boards in India will be a first for the electronics contract manufacturer, which already makes Apple’s low-cost iPhone SE model as well as the iPhone 6S and 7 models in Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
Apple supplier Wistron said to assemble key iPhone component in new India plant
- Wistron’s second iPhone plant in Bangalore is expected to become operational by April
- Bigger rival Foxconn already assembles printed circuit boards in India for its locally made iPhone XR model
Topic | Apple
