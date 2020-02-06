Qualcomm has been pushing to win over customers with the kind of chip called a radio-frequency front end that is more complex in phones that use 5G. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm shares down after it says coronavirus outbreak in China threatens mobile phone supply, sales

  • Qualcomm said it expects “significant uncertainty around the impact from the coronavirus on handset demand and supply chain”
  • The comments by the US chip maker dragged down chip stock shares despite signs that an industry downturn was ending
Updated: 10:17am, 6 Feb, 2020

