The US has been pressuring European allies to ban Huawei over fears that China’s government may be able to access its systems for spying. Photo: AFP
China warns France against treating Huawei differently from European competitors for 5G contracts
- The Chinese embassy in Paris urged France to establish “transparent criteria and treat all companies in a similar way”
- “We do not wish to see the development” in China of Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson being “impacted”, the embassy said
