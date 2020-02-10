Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is shown in this screenshot of the company’s television advertisement, which was broadcast during the 92nd Academy Awards show. Photo: Handout
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphone in surprise ad during the Oscars
- The advertisement aired two days before Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is unveiled at an event in San Francisco
