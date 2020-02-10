People wearing protective face masks walk past a closed Apple Store at the Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing on February 9. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s first-quarter smartphone sales may halve because of coronavirus crisis
- The outbreak has resulted in retail shops being closed for an extended period and delayed smartphone production
Topic | Smartphones
People wearing protective face masks walk past a closed Apple Store at the Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing on February 9. Photo: EPA-EFE