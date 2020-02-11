The logo of Vivo, the world’s six largest smartphone vendor in 2019, is seen at its headquarters in Dongguan in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Facebook
Chinese smartphone giant Vivo pulls out of world’s biggest mobile trade show over coronavirus concerns

  • Vivo is the only one of China’s major Android smartphone suppliers to withdraw participation from MWC Barcelona
  • Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and ZTE are still taking part in the trade show, but have cut the size of their contingent
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:35pm, 11 Feb, 2020

Celia is a tech reporter for the Post, covering companies such as Tencent, JD.com and Foxconn. She also covers start-up news and China's tech world. Prior to joining the Post, she worked for China Daily.

