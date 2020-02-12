Britain and the European Union introduced policies last month that allow Huawei Technologies’ partial participation in the roll-out of advanced 5G mobile networks. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Gear

Germany’s Merkel seeks to sideline Huawei hawks in ruling out full ban

  • Merkel has struggled to assert control in a stand-off that pits Germany’s trade interests with China against security concerns raised by the US
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:15pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Britain and the European Union introduced policies last month that allow Huawei Technologies’ partial participation in the roll-out of advanced 5G mobile networks. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei