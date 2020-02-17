Live-streaming has quickly emerged as one alternative to bringing new devices to market at a time when the coronavirus crisis has temporarily ended prospects for large gatherings of people at such events. Photo: Bloomberg
Live-streaming and surgical masks: China’s smartphone brands adapt to business under coronavirus restrictions
- Canalys and Strategy Analytics expect smartphone shipments to drop 50 per cent in the first quarter from a year ago, while IDC sees a 30 per cent slide
- Chinese factories operated by subcontractors such as Foxconn and Pegasus produce 70 per cent of all smartphones sold globally
