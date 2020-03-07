Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, expects to work with Britain’s parliamentary defence committee on a new inquiry about 5G mobile network security. Photo: Agence France-Presse
UK defence committee to probe security of 5G network on Huawei concerns
- In January, the British government decided to exclude Huawei from supplying gear for the core of the country’s 5G networks
Topic | 5G
Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, expects to work with Britain’s parliamentary defence committee on a new inquiry about 5G mobile network security. Photo: Agence France-Presse