France’s 5G gear decision is crucial for two of the country’s four telecoms operators, Bouygues Telecom and Altice Europe’s SFR, as about half of their current mobile infrastructure is made by Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier. Photo: Reuters
France said to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G mobile network
- By granting partial authorisation, France would follow Britain’s lead in excluding Huawei from the core of the 5G infrastructure
