Xpeng has been constructing a new factory in Zhaoqing where it is expected to launch and assemble its upcoming model P7. Photo: Handout
Chinese Tesla challenger Xpeng acquires auto manufacturer, could gain licence to produce own cars

  • Guangzhou-based electric car maker Xpeng is expected to obtain Guangdong Foday Automobile’s manufacturing licence by buying out the latter
  • It recently got the green light to test drive its new P7 model in the US
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Mar, 2020

