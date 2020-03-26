Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will reopen its New York factory “as soon as humanly possible” to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients. File photo: Reuters
Tesla to reopen New York plant ‘as soon as humanly possible’ to make ventilators, Musk says
- Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC the medical device maker has started working with Tesla
- Governments have appealed to carmakers and aerospace companies to help procure or make ventilators and other medical equipment
Topic | Tesla
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will reopen its New York factory “as soon as humanly possible” to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients. File photo: Reuters