Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will reopen its New York factory “as soon as humanly possible” to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Tesla to reopen New York plant ‘as soon as humanly possible’ to make ventilators, Musk says

  • Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC the medical device maker has started working with Tesla
  • Governments have appealed to carmakers and aerospace companies to help procure or make ventilators and other medical equipment
Topic |   Tesla
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:33am, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will reopen its New York factory “as soon as humanly possible” to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE