A roving security staff member at Hongyuan Park, part of the Xixi Wetland preserve in Hangzhou in eastern China, wears a pair of smart glasses from artificial intelligence start-up Rokid to check on the temperature of park visitors. Photo: Handout
Hangzhou park security uses AI-powered smart glasses to detect people with fever

  • Roving security at Hongyuan Park can check the temperature of several hundred people within two minutes at a distance of up to 1 metre
  • Chinese AI start-up Rokid has also supplied its smart glasses to public security authorities in its home city of Hangzhou
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 Mar, 2020

